Maldives and Sri Lanka discuss strengthening cooperation

Visiting Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih had talks with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa today.

President Solih and President Rajapaksa held an extensive discussion on a wide array of subjects of mutual interest and reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthen Maldives-Sri Lanka cooperation in the coming years.

Solih also attended an official luncheon hosted in his honour by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Prior to the luncheon, President Solih took time to converse with the Prime Minister on topics of mutual interest.

The President and First Lady’s current visit to Sri Lanka is to officiate the opening ceremony of the “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles are taking part in the tournament. (Colombo Gazette)