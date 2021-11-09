Harin offers his Parliament seat to Ranjan Ramanayake

Parliamentarian Harin Fernando today offered to sacrifice his seat to former MP Ranjan Ramanayake if he is freed from jail.

Fernando said that he will step down to give Ramanayake the National List seat in Parliament.

The MP said that he is confident he will win votes to get back into Parliament at the next election.

The Supreme Court had sentenced former MP Ranjan Ramanayake to four years rigorous imprisonment over charges of contempt of court.

He was imprisoned at the Angunukeolapelessa prison since his conviction.

Ramanayake’s Parliament seat was also abolished due to his sentencing, despite objections raised by the opposition on multiple occasions in Parliament.

Samagi Jana Balawegaya member Ajith Mannapperuma replaced Ranjan Ramanayake in Parliament. (Colombo Gazette)