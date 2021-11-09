Board of Investment summoned before COPE

The Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE) has issued summons to the Board of Investment (BOI).

COPE Chairman, Professor Charitha Herath said that the Board of Investment (BOI) has been summoned before COPE on 11th November.

The Auditor General’s report on the evaluation of performance of the process of establishment of new export processing zones has also been scheduled to be taken up at the meeting.

The National Youth Services Council along with Youth Services (Pvt) Limited, Land Reform Commission, Geological Survey and Mines Bureau along with Technical Services (Pvt) Ltd, Gal Oya Plantation Lts and the Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority have been summoned before COPE on 16th, 17th, 23rd, 24 and 30th November respectively.

Furthermore, the University Grants Commission, National Institute of Business Management, Sri Lanka Foundation Institute and the Marine Environmental Protection Authority have also been summoned before COPE on the 01st, 02nd, 07th and 09th December respectively.

The meetings are scheduled to be held in accordance with the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)