Australia lowers travel advice on Sri Lanka

Australia has reviewed and lowered the travel advice level for Sri Lanka to exercise a high degree of caution due to the reduced impacts of COVID-19.

The Australian Government said that to travel to Sri Lanka, you must show a negative COVID-19 (PCR) test report in English when checking in.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of your departure or you won’t be able to board your flight.

However you will no longer need to undergo COVID-19 (PCR) testing on arrival or quarantine if you are fully vaccinated.

“At level 2, the COVID-19 risk to you may be considered low. Keep in mind outbreaks may occur and local authorities could implement measures to manage this, often at short notice, which will affect your ability to move freely, including in and out of the country,” the Australian Government said.

The travel advice, however, notes that terrorism is still a threat in Sri Lanka and attacks could happen anywhere at any time.

“Terrorists may target tourist areas. Avoid crowds. Follow the advice of local officials,” the travel advice said.

The travel advice notes that security has been increased across the country following the 21 April 2019 terrorist attacks. (Colombo Gazette)