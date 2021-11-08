Strict guidelines during festive season 

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Ministry of Health will introduce strict guidelines during the festive season next month, sources told Daily Mirror.

Health Ministry sources said that the guidelines will be introduced targeting the Christmas and New Year holidays.

A number of events are already being planned during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

Festive events are expected to be held at shopping malls, hotels and other locations.

However, with the public seen disregarding the current health guidelines, the health authorities are looking at introducing strict guidelines during the festive season after consulting the Covid Task Force.

The guidelines would likely include restrictions on gatherings, preventing the holding of the usual New Years Eve parties.

Health Ministry sources said that a final decision will be taken following discussions with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Sri Lanka has recorded a slight increase in the number of people infected with the coronavirus in recent days. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)