Several areas including Colombo placed on high alert

Several areas including Colombo have been placed on high alert as heavy rain and strong winds threatened to wreak havoc.

The security forces have been placed on standby with a red alert being issued for a number of areas including the Western and North Western provinces and the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya Districts.

The Department of Meteorology said that over 150 mm of rain was expected in several parts of the country and over 100 mm of rain in other areas.

“Very heavy showers above 150 mm can be expected at some places in North Western, Western and Sabaragamuwa provinces and in the Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts. Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Northern Province and in Matale, Galle and Matara districts during next 24 hours,” the Department of Meteorology said in a weather update issued at 7pm tonight (Monday).

The public have been urged to take adequate precautions to minimize the damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

The public have already been warned to be on alert for minor floods and landslides in some areas. (Colombo Gazette)