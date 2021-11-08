Namal refuses to compromise on discipline

Sports Minister Namal Rajapaksa today asserted that he will not compromise on discipline when it comes to sports.

He made the statement when the opposition appealed to the Minister in Parliament to be lenient with three Sri Lankan cricketers against who disciplinary action had been taken.

The Sri Lanka cricket board had in July handed a one-year ban to Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis and Niroshan Dickwell for breaching the bio-secure bubble on the tour of the UK this year. The cricket board has also imposed a fine of 10 million Sri Lankan rupees on them.

Opposition MP Lakshman Kiriella appealed to the Minister to allow the three cricketers to return to the game and prepare for the next World Cup.

However, the Sports Minister noted that it was lack of discipline that resulted in the United National Party (UNP) suffering defeat at the last election.

He said that he is not prepared to compromise on discipline be it with the cricket players or management. (Colombo Gazette)