Maldives President and First Lady in Sri Lanka on official visit

Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and First Lady Fazna Ahmed are in Sri Lanka on an official two-day trip.

The President and First Lady’s visit to Sri Lanka is to officiate the opening ceremony of “Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa Trophy 2021” football tournament.

The Maldives and Sri Lanka will play against each other at the opening match of the tournament participated by national football teams from the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Seychelles.

President Solih is scheduled to hold official talks with the Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa during his visit.

The President and First Lady will return to the Maldives on Wednesday, 9 November 2021. (Colombo Gazette)