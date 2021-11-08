Jinasena Infotech implements Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central at Sri Lanka Red Cross

The Sri Lanka Red Cross Society has selected Jinasena Infotech (Pvt) Ltd as its implementation partner for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central ERP Solution in order to streamline their business processes. Jinasena Infotech has been recognized by Microsoft as a Gold Partner and Partner of the Year in two consecutive years and has experience in servicing the needs of many sectors including Manufacturing, FMCG, Banking & Finance, Retail, Apparel, Education, Insurance and many others.

Incorporated in 2010, Jinasena Infotech is a subsidiary of Jinasena (Pvt) Ltd., which has a trading and manufacturing history of over one hundred years. As one of Microsoft’s most recommended partners, Jinasena Infotech has a client-base of over 70 with 12 years of experience across different domains, both in Sri Lanka and overseas. The company’s main focus is based on providing ERP, CRM and BI solutions. In addition, the company has been carrying out Banking / Point of Sale / Sales Force Automation integrations, IOT solutions, Time/Attendance and Payroll solutions to its customers. A leading end-to-end solution provider for the Microsoft Dynamics Portfolio, Jinasena Infotech has a strong domain knowledge in financials, manufacturing, education, construction, trading and distribution.

Senaka Attygalle, Managing Director of Jinasena Infotech explained the benefits of the Microsoft Dynamics Central 365 Business Central Solution. “It is a comprehensive business management solution that helps connect your teams with a single solution to streamline business processes across the company. It helps companies and institutions move to the cloud with confidence, unlock productivity and gain business insights and boost sales and improve customer service. It increases financial visibility and performance, optimizes inventory and supply chain management, and helps finish projects on time and within budget.”

“We are excited with this new partnership with the Red Cross as it will be a very good opportunity to showcase the versatility and efficiency of this solution.”

With qualified & experienced management, functional consultants, technical consultants, and support teams, Jinasena Infotech has also become a reputed partner in performing rescue missions for clients who have had lapses in Dynamics NAV Implementations.

“Our mission is to enhance volunteer actions, maximize capacities and mobilize resources to build community resilience and create a safer environment for those exposed to disasters, emergencies and social exclusions,” said Dr. Mahesh Gunasekara – Director General of the Sri Lanka Red Cross Society. “At this time when we face a deadly pandemic, it is essential that we have a robust and efficient solution that helps our employees, volunteers and partners deliver timely assistance in a safe and efficient manner. It is therefore vital that we have a reliable IT solution that authorized personnel can access from the office, home or even a field situation. We are therefore looking forward to increasing our efficiency at a time when our volunteers continue to be in the forefront of the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.”