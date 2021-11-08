Flood and landslide warnings issued as heavy rain continues

Flood and landslide warnings have been issued as heavy rain continues to lash most parts of Sri Lanka.

The Irrigation Department said that considerable rainfall has been recorded at the Kuda Ganga Sub Basin in the Kalu Ganga Basin.

The water level at the Millakanda River Gauging Station situated closed to Kalawellawa had risen today. The Irrigation Department said that with the water levels rising there was a possibility of a minor flood situation in the Bulathsinhala, Baduraliya, Parinda Nuwara, Millaniya, Horana, Dodangoda and Kaluthara DS Division areas.

Meanwhile, landslide warnings have been issued for parts of Colombo, Badulla, Galle, Kalutara, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura.

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Yellow (Level 1) alert for these areas. (Colombo Gazette)