CID informs court Father Cyril Gamini will not be arrested

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) today informed the Supreme Court that there is no move at the moment to arrest Catholic priest, Reverend Father Cyril Gamini.

The Attorney General’s Department informed the position of the CID to court today.

Reverend Father Cyril Gamini had filed a Fundamental Rights petition seeking an injunction order preventing him from being arrested.

The Catholic priest fears there is an attempt to arrest him over a complaint filed by the Director of the State Intelligence Service (SIS), Major General Suresh Sallay.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has commenced an investigation into the complaint made by Major General Suresh Sallay.

The CID informed the Colombo Magistrate’s Court recently that investigations into the complaint had commenced.

Major General Suresh Sallay had filed a complaint with the CID over allegations made by Reverend Father Cyril Gamini.

Suresh Sallay had said that at an online forum on the 23rd of October 2021 on the Easter Attacks, Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando alleged that Sri Lanka’s Intelligence Units had provided financial and other forms of assistance to Zaharan Hashim, the Leader of the now-proscribed National Thowheed Jamath, who also led the attacks on the 21st of April 2019.

He informed the CID that Reverend Father Cyril Gamini Fernando had described him (Suresh Sallay), who was a Brigadier at the time, to have been actively involved in nurturing Zaharan Hashim and his followers. (Colombo Gazette)