AG backs proposal to ban unvaccinated from public places

The Attorney General (AG) has given the backing to ban unvaccinated people from public places, Health Minister Keheliya Rambukwella told Parliament today.

The Minister said that he had sought the opinion of the AG to enforce the ban.

Rambukwella said that the AG had informed him today that there are legal provisions to enforce such a ban.

As a result, the Minister said that he will look to take steps to enforce the ban.

Minister Keheliya Rambukwella said that there will be objections to the move but the Government is prepared to face it.

He said that a number of countries have implemented such a ban.

Once the ban in enforced, the public will be required to present the vaccine card in order to enter a public place. (Colombo Gazette)