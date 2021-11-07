UNP says Task Force on One Country, One Law must be abolished

The United National Party (UNP) has called on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to abolish the Task Force on ‘One Country, One Law’ as it is detrimental to the unity of the country.

The UNP Working Committee, issuing a statement today, noted that the Presidential Task Force, headed by the Venerable Galagoda Aththe Gnanasara Thero, is destabilizing and destroying national unity.

According to the UNP, any new law must be debated in Parliament and thereafter, a Select Committee should be appointed to discuss the matter with the assistance of the Ministry of Justice and especially the Attorney General.

“The Minister in charge of the subject or the Attorney General may seek advice and assistance from the President, without relying on a Presidential Task Force to convey his opinion,” the UNP said.

The UNP noted that the move to appoint a Task Force and remove the topic from the purview of the Minister of Justice and the Attorney General without discussing it in the Cabinet is “ridiculous” and is an unconstitutional act by the President.

“Therefore, we call on President Gotabaya Rajapaksa to immediately abolish the Presidential Task Force on One Country, One Law which is detrimental to the unity of the country,” the UNP said.

The UNP also said that the Presidential Task Force was appointed at a time when a Bill on Muslim law was being taken forward by Justice Minister Ali Sabry. (Colombo Gazette)