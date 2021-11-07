Scores dead in Sierra Leone explosion oil tanker collision

Brima Bureh Sesay, the head of Sierra Leone’s National Disaster Management Agency, said there were many “burnt corpses”.

“It’s a terrible, terrible accident,” he told local media in a video shared from the scene.

The port city of Freetown, which is home to just over a million people, has faced several serious disasters in recent years.

In March, more than 80 people were injured after a major fire in one of the city’s slums left more than 5,000 people displaced.