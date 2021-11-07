Low-pressure developing near Sri Lanka

A low-pressure is developing near Sri Lanka which could result in more rain and strong winds.

The Department of Meteorology said that the low-pressure area is forming in the South-East of the Bay of Bengal (BOB).

It is likely to intensify further and is expected to move towards the Northern coast of Sri Lanka.

Due to the influence of the low-pressure area which is about to form in the South-East of the Bay of Bengal, heavy showers and a sudden increase of wind speeds (60-70) kmph can be expected over the sea area 04-08N and 86-92E.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture out to sea in the South-East of the Bay of Bengal sea area (04-08N and 86-92E) from tomorrow (08) evening, until further notice.

The Department of Meteorology is closely monitoring the situation. (Colombo Gazette)