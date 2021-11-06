Srinagar: ‘Eat Right’ campaign in full swing

To improve public health and combat negative nutritional trends, authorities have collected 48 samples of various eatables during the ‘Eat Right’ drive in the summer capital.

Srinagar district has been selected by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) for the ‘Eat Right’ campaign.

The FSSAI has selected 150 districts across the nation for this movement.

“We have collected 48 samples of various eatables which include milk, chewing gums, and other eatables. They have been sent to the laboratory for testing to know whether they qualify the set standards for the consumption of human beings,” said the Assistant Commissioner of Food Safety, Hilal Ahmad Mir.

The ‘Eat Right Srinagar’ movement was initiated by the FSSAI under the aegis of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

On Sunday, the officials from Food Safety made a surprise visit to various markets and sealed the mutton shop that had exposed uncovered mutton to dust and other pollutants present in its premises.

A local bakery was also destroyed on the spot which was found unfit for selling products for human consumption.

Commissioner Food and Drugs (Adm), Shakeel-ur-Rehman, said activities that are being covered under the campaign include registration and licensing drives, lifting of samples for testing, inspections, training for Food Business Operators, and special camps for consumer awareness in Srinagar.

“The activities include both regulatory as well as awareness to FBO with the sole motive to ensure safe and wholesome food to consumers,” Rehman said.

At the national level, FSSAI has initiated the ‘Eat Right India’ movement with a mix of regulatory, capacity building, collaborative and empowerment approaches to ensure that food is safe for the people and the planet. (Courtesy India Blooms)