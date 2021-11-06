Price of a bag of cement increased

Cement manufacturers in Sri Lanka have taken steps to increase the price of a bag of cement to Rs. 1275 as the Government has removed the control price of cement.

Accordingly, cement companies have decided to increase the price of a 50-kg cement bag by Rs. 177 from Rs. 1,098 to Rs. 1,275.

Some cement companies have raised the price of a bag of cement to Rs. 1,375.

However, State Minister of Consumer Protection Lasantha Alagiyawanna said the cement companies which had increased the price to Rs. 1,375 had promised to reduce the price by Rs. 100.