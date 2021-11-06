Popular Brazil singer Marilia Mendonca dies in plane crash

Mendonça, who had a two-year-old son, was set to perform at a concert on Friday evening in the city of Caratinga, 12km (seven miles) from the crash site. Hours before the accident, she posted a video on social media in which she prepared to board the private aircraft.

The singer’s staff had initially said she was alive and well after news of the accident emerged. Television images later showed the damaged aircraft near a waterfall in a mountainous area.