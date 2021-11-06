Chinese public question censuring of famous Chinese pianist Li Yundi

Bao Huiqiao, a respected pianist who is 81 years old, urged the public to give Li a second chance. “He chose a wrong path, but I hope we can allow him an opportunity to correct himself,” she said. “There are many pianists abroad who did stupid things when they were young too, but they reformed themselves, worked hard and finally became masters.”

Soon after police announced that Li allegedly visited a sex worker in Beijing last Thursday, the China Musicians Association terminated his membership and The China Association of Performing Arts ordered all its members to boycott him.

He was banned from posting on Weibo, China’s version of Twitter, and dismissed from his official role as the Guangzhou city government’s tourism ambassador. Various business partners distanced themselves from the star, including the Sichuan Conservatory of Music, where he was a distinguished professor. Mango TV, where he was a guest in a hit televised talent show, blurred him out of episodes.

In the law community, there has been heated discussion about whether the authorities and the press infringed on Li’s rights by disclosing the case and identifying him.

According to Chinese law, administrative penalties that “have a certain extent of social influence” should be announced to the public. This often leads to police revealing to the public cases of celebrities using drugs or hiring prostitutes.

Zhang Qihuai, a lawyer from Beijing-based Lanpeng Law Firm, noted that the law does not clearly define the term “social influence” to clarify when details of a case should be publicised. “It seems like there is a rule, but in fact, there is none,” Zhang told the Post. “I think we’re being too harsh on celebrities these days. In my opinion, corrupt officials are the ones that exert bad social influence and deserve public shaming,” he added. Professor Han Xu, from Sichuan University Law School, wrote in an article last week that the official announcement of Li’s detention might have infringed on his right to privacy.