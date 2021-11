Another 20 Covid related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka, the Health Ministry said today.

The 20 deaths had occurred yesterday (Friday) and were confirmed today.

The Health Ministry said that the latest deaths includes 10 males and 10 females.

Among the latest victims are 14 people 60 years and above and 6 people aged between 30 and 59 years.

With the latest deaths, the death toll from the pandemic in Sri Lanka has now risen to 13,841. (Colombo Gazette)