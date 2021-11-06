11 Reasons to Shop on Daraz 11 11 -the Biggest One-Day Sale of the Year!

The 11th of November 2021 is nearly upon us and with it, the biggest one-day sale of the year, hosted by Daraz is back! This fast-growing e-commerce platform consistently proves its efficiency in catering to customers across the country and the 11.11 Sale is a ground-breaking, greatly anticipated event. So why should you be a part of the Daraz 11.11 Sale?

Speaking to Rakhil Fernando, Managing Director of Daraz Sri Lanka, “Daraz takes great pride in ensuring that our customers have nothing short of the best shopping experiences. 11.11 is the world’s largest online sale proven to have boosted e-commerce industries of many countries and is a thrill to consumers, worldwide. Here are 11 reasons why you should join Daraz 11.11…”

Mega savings

At a time when prices for all items are high, 11.11. offers large savings up to Rs. 50,000,000 across 3 million products ranging from electronics to fashion to lifestyle goods to groceries and so much more.

Attractive payment methods

Enjoy an extra 12% off on leading bank cards with up to 60-month instalment plans. Shopping at 11.11. guarantees affordability and the option to pay at your convenience ensuring that the biggest one-day sale of the year is the ideal opportunity to shop till you drop.

Lowest prices

Daraz 11.11 boasts some of the lowest prices in town across all categories and mega deals of up to 60% off on home electronics as well as free products from Brown & Company.

Buy items for just Rs. 11/-

The all-new Golden Rush Hour makes selected products available for only Rs.11/= and free delivery upon purchase designed for your convenience. Join the rush to secure the items that have been at the top of your list.

Play games and win

Entertainment while you shop – play the Rs. 1 game and stand the chance to win a Demak Motorbike, an Apple iPhone 12, an ASUS Vivo book or an Abans 32” TV. Indulge in the opportunity to win big when you spend just Rs.1/=.

Late night shoppers get better deals

Daraz 11.11 2021 is the ideal solution for all late-night shoppers. The Midnight Rush Hour (12 am – 1 am) gives up to Rs. 40,000 off on selected products.

Discounts of mobile and utility bills

A special extra 11% off on mobile reloads, utility payments and selected dMart products are available during 11.11. Your everyday expenses could not get any better.

First time on Daraz?

Those who are joining the Daraz family for the very first time stand a chance to win a DELL laptop, for every new sign-up. A warm welcome to the largest online shopping platform to everyone.

It’s not only about shopping

With Daraz Live, you not only get a shopping experience but a whole gamut of entertainment. Watch exciting videos about the latest products, live performances by popular artists, play and win games, all in real time. Guess the mega-deal price and stand a chance to win it for your purchases.

Add everything you want to your cart and still stand a chance to win

Simply adding selected products to your cart, gives a chance to win a Samsung 55” television to help immerse yourself in an amazing viewing experience.

It doesn’t stop on the 11th

It’s not just 11.11 that brings with it undeniable excitement and special offers. Shoppers can build their basket from the 13th to the 17th of November, buy 3 items and get 5% off, 5 items and get 7% off or 7 items and get 10% off as they celebrate the aftermath of the Daraz 11.11 Sale!

With special offers coupled with the series of products from well-known brands, all available at your fingertips, Daraz 11.11 2021 hopes to extend its reach and satisfy the requirements posed by customers across the island. The wide spectrum of partners for the Daraz 11.11 Sale includes Realme, Unilever, VIVO, Hemas, Browns, Vantage and Teleseen Marketing as Diamond partners. HP, OPPO, Celcius, Revlon, Multilac, Mead Johnson Nutrition, Yamaha Music Center, Hunters, Swisstek, Ebsaw, PG Martin and Embark join Daraz as the platinum partners, while HUAWEI, Reckitt Benckiser, IELGY, Staedtler, CKEYIN, Dahua, Quantum Fitness, Janet, Coca Cola, Lumala, Blink International, TOFO, Munchee, Select by Daraz, The Concept Store and BOYA take over as gold partners.

With so many reasons to join the Daraz 11.11 Sale, what are you waiting for? Download the Daraz App now and join the Daraz 11.11 Shopping Adventure! Experience the best of the biggest one-day sale of the year, brought to you by Daraz!