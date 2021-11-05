Thai King notes long-standing relations with Sri Lanka

Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has taken note of his country’s long-standing relations with Sri Lanka.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua graciously granted a Royal Audience to C.A. Chaminda I. Colonne, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Sri Lanka to the Kingdom of Thailand, and Permanent Representative to UNESCAP, for the Presentation of Letter of Credence at Ambara Villa, Dusit Palace in Bangkok.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua extended sincere best wishes to the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and recalled strong long-standing relations with Sri Lanka.

While congratulating Sri Lanka’s newly appointed Ambassador Chaminda Colonne, the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua assured fullest support of the Kingdom in discharging her official duties and fulfillment of the mission.

Ambassador Chaminda Colonne conveyed warm greetings from the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa of Sri Lanka to the King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua, and assured her fullest cooperation and support in enhancing and consolidating excellent longstanding bonds of friendship and cooperation with the Kingdom. Ambassador Colonne also extended an invitation for His Majesty to visit Sri Lanka.

Ambassadors of Vietnam, Slovakia, Kenya, Turkey and Nigeria also presented their Letters of Credence on the same day.

Ambassador Colonne is also concurrently accredited to the Kingdom of Cambodia and Lao People’s Democratic Republic. (Colombo Gazette)

