Teen, father remanded over Mahabage accident

A 16-year-old boy and his father were today ordered to be remanded over the accident in Mahabage in which one person was killed.

The boy and his father were produced before the Welisara Magistrate’s Court today and were ordered to be remanded till 19th November.

One person was killed after the jeep driven by the 16-year old boy crashed into multiple vehicles in Mahabage yesterday (Thursday).

The Police said that the jeep was heading towards Colombo from Negombo when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The jeep overturned after hitting a motorcycle and a car. A three-wheeler had also overturned after hitting the motorcycle involved in the accident.

The victim was identified as a 51-year-old man. (Colombo Gazette)