Pentagon fears China looking at Sri Lanka to build military base

The Pentagon fears China is looking at Sri Lanka to build a military base or logistics facility.

According to the Pentagon, China is very likely already considering and planning for additional military bases and logistics facilities to support naval, air, and ground forces projection.

The Pentagon, the headquarters of the United States Department of Defense, released on Wednesday its comprehensive report on China.

The report says China has likely considered Cambodia, Myanmar, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United Arab Emirates, Kenya, Seychelles, Tanzania, Angola, and Tajikistan as locations for People’s Liberation Army (PLA) bases or military logistics facilities.

The report also says China has probably already made overtures to Namibia. Known focus areas of PLA planning are along the SLOCs from China to the Strait of Hormuz, Africa, and the Pacific Islands.

The PLA’s approach likely includes consideration of many different sites and outreach to many countries, but only some will advance to negotiations for an infrastructure agreement, status of forces or visiting forces agreement, and/or basing agreement.

Critical organizations involved in planning and negotiating for military logistics facilities are the Central Military Commission (CMC) Joint Staff Department, CMC Logistic Support Department, and service headquarters.

China’s overseas military basing will be constrained by the willingness of potential host nations to support a PLA presence. (Colombo Gazette)