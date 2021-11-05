AG to decide on case against Basil on 11th November

The Attorney General (AG) is to decide on the case against Minister Basil Rajapaksa over the alleged misappropriation of funds, on 11th November.

The AG informed the Colombo High Court today that the decision on whether or not to proceed with the 2015 case will be conveyed to the court on November 11.

Deputy Solicitor General Dileepa Peiris had conveyed this to the court when the case was heard today.

Basil Rajapaksa and former Director-General of the Divi Neguma Department, Kithsiri Ranawaka, were accused of the misappropriation of funds from the department to the tune of Rs. 29.4 million.

The funds had allegedly been used to print five million almanacs with the image of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to be used as election propaganda material during the January 2015 Presidential election. (Colombo Gazette)