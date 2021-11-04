President returns after attending COP26 in Scotland November 4, 2021 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email Print Viber President Gotabaya Rajapaksa returned to the country today after attending the COP26 summit in Scotland. The President spoke at the summit and also had talks with several world leaders. Post Views: 201
Waste of taxpayers’ money. If the West is really concern about the environment it would not encourage the people to breed like rabbits in the name of democracy and religious beliefs. The western powers are fooling the developing countries’ leaders and the developing countries’ leaders are fooling their people and keep those billions of people under minority westerners.