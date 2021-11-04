One killed after jeep driven by teen rams into multiple vehicles

One person was killed after a jeep driven by a 16-year old boy crashed into multiple vehicles in Mahabage today.

The Police said that the jeep was heading towards Colombo from Negombo when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into multiple vehicles.

The jeep overturned after hitting a motorcycle and a car. A three-wheeler had also overturned after hitting the motorcycle involved in the accident.

The victim was identified as a 51-year-old man.

The Police said that three people were injured in the accident and were admitted to hospital.

The father of the boy was arrested for giving the vehicle to his son while the teen was also arrested.

Further investigations are underway. (Colombo Gazette)