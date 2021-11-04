Mount Lavinia brothel owner on the loose

By Easwaran Rutnam

The owner of the brothel in Mount Lavinia from where five Indonesian women were arrested, is yet to be produced before court.

The Mount Lavinia Magistrate yesterday (Wednesday) directed the Police to conduct further investigations into the case and frame chargers accordingly.

The direction was given when the Indonesians were produced in court yesterday and the case was heard.

Lawyers objected to the women being charged by the Police under the Brothels Ordinance.

The Magistrate agreed to hear the objections in full once formal charges were filed.

Court also agreed to release the passports of two women for visas to be duly extended.

The two sureties for the local cleaner (wrongly named as organizer of the brothel) and the five Indonesian nationals withdrew as sureties for the 5 Indonesian women.

Attorney-At-Law Jerusha Crossette-Thambiah appeared on behalf of the 2nd – 6th accused.

The five women were detained from a brothel in the Mount Lavinia area last week and were produced before a Magistrate and placed in a safe house.

The Indonesian women were released on bail after being produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate last week and were produced before the Magistrate again yesterday (Wednesday).

They have now been placed in a residence managed by the Indonesian Embassy in Colombo.

The five women are said to be victims of human trafficking. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)