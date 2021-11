The player draft of the 2nd Edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2021, which was scheduled to be held tomorrow (5th November), has been rescheduled.

The Sri Lanka Cricket board said that the LPL player draft will take place on the 09th November 2021.

This decision was taken to accommodate a request made by several franchise owners owing to the fact that the draft coincides with the Deepavali festival which is currently being celebrated.