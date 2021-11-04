Learning made accessible for all grades through Nenasa TV

Sri Lanka’s education sector has been hard hit due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. With the sudden closure of schools to curb the spread since March of 2020 and the challenges that followed, students were left out of contact with their respective schools.

Against this backdrop, Dialog Axiata PLC launched 6 channels in October with the partnership of Ministry of Education including the new addition of 2 channels on Dialog Television which are Nenasa Jr Sinhala (Ch.122) & Nenasa Jr Tamil (Ch.123) will cater to the students from grades 1 – 9. Previously, the communication provider together with the Ministry of Education signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and will be deploying 10 Education Channels.

The first phase of this welcome initiative saw the launch of four-channel in September for O/L & A/L students with the promise of more channels to be launched in the coming months. Four of the previously launched channels — Nenasa O/L Sinhala (Ch. 124), Nenasa O/L Tamil (Ch. 125), Nenasa A/L Sinhala (Ch. 126) and Nenasa A/L Tamil (Ch.127) are geared towards students preparing for the upcoming G.C.E. O/L and A/L examinations, covering lessons conducted by the country’s best educators with immersive, engaging and innovative teaching techniques.

Currently six channels are accessible on Nenasa TV via Dialog Television. Content for the channels will be developed by the State Ministry of Education Reforms, Open Universities and Distance Learning Promotion and the National Institute of Education as per the national curriculum.

Dialog also powers a range of educational platforms under the national-level Nenasa initiative; Nenasa Smart School, Nenasa App and the toll-free 1916 distance learning helpline. These channels can be accessed by all Dialog Television customers. In addition to extended free access to Nenasa TV channels, Dialog also extended free access to the Guru TV Channel (Ch.121) through Dialog Television.