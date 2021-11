A large stock of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer arrived in Sri Lanka from India today.

Two planes carrying the fertilizer arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake today.

The first stock of around 100,000 litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer, imported from India, had arrived last month.

Sri Lanka has ordered approximately 3.1 million litres of Nano Nitrogen liquid fertilizer from India. (Colombo Gazette)