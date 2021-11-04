GPV Electronics breaks ground for a state-of-the-art new production facility

A renowned international electronics manufacturer operating in Sri Lanka since 1986, GPV Electronics celebrated a grand milestone recently when they broke ground for a new electronics factory. When finished in Q1 2023, the factory will comprise of a total of 11,300 m2 state-of-the-art production facility nearly doubling the current production area.

In charge of cutting the first sod was Chandana Dissanayake, Managing Director of the electronics site in Sri Lanka, which was established back in 1986.

“It was a fantastic moment for us. We have planned this for some years now but have had to put the expansion plans on hold due to the coronavirus. Our new factory will be a state-of-the art facility fitted for electronics manufacturing with room to growth as well as room to develop cable-harness manufacturing. Our many employees also look forward to the upgraded functionality,” says Chandana Dissanayake, who has been with GPV for three years, since November 2020 as Managing Director for GPV Electronics LK.

The ground-breaking in Sri Lanka underlines that the ambitious growth plans for GPV are intact.

“With a clearer view of the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic, we are now ready to resume the short and long-term capacity expansion, which will secure a good future foundation. A strong presence on the Asian continent is important for us, as well as for our globally oriented customers. GPV Electronics in Sri Lanka is fully certified within ISO 9001/14001/45001, and from here, we provide technology services, with special focus on our Swiss and German customers. The expansion in Sri Lanka is the first step in our master plan to expand and thereby also make room for our continued growth. I am very proud of what we have accomplished due to our highly-skilled people and the good and trustful partnerships with our valued customers,” says Bo Lybæk, CEO at GPV and further emphasises the high focus on a safe building process.

“Safety of our employees is key, and so is the safety of all involved in the construction of our new production facility in Sri Lanka. With ambitions to execute the building construction with zero LTIs, our local management has taken on a very ambitious goal,” says Bo Lybæk.

GPV Electronics LK employs around 1,000 people and specialises in high-mix, low-medium volume electronic production of box-build solutions, EMC (Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) and future cable-harness capabilities.