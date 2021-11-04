Gazette issued removing price control on several items

A gazette notice has been issued removing the price control on several items, including rice, dhal, sugar and chicken.

Acting under the powers vested in it by Section 20(5) of the Consumer Affairs Authority Act, No. 09 of 2003, the Consumer Affairs Authority issued the gazette cancelling Order No. 39 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 1975/68 on 14.07.2016, Order No. 40 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2003/44 on 27.01.2017, Order No. 48 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2048/30 on 06.12.2017, Order No. 59 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2166/29 on 12.03.2020, Order No. 60 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2166/30 on 12.03.2020, Order No. 61 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2167/9 on 17.03.2020 and Order No. 76 published in Gazette Extraordinary No. 2243/13 on 02.09.2021.

Meanwhile, the special commodity levy on imported Samba, Nadu and Raw rice has been amended.

The Ministry of Finance said that the import tax on rice has been reduced to 25 cents per kilo. (Colombo Gazette)