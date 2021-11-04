Dr. Amri Adheeb appointed as the new Managing Director of Education Resources – Sri Lanka

Education Resources – Sri Lanka (ERS), one of the leading education providers and consultancy services organizations in Sri Lanka for overseas and international education, has appointed Dr. Amri Adheeb as the new Managing Director.

Dr. Amri Adheeb possesses over 15 years’ experience in education services having demonstrated his extensive knowledge and outstanding leadership qualities by guiding several educational institutions to achieve continued success over the years. He is also a renowned lecturer in marketing and management studies and has consistently produced high ranking results in MBA and international university programs.

Sharing his views, Dr. Adheeb stated, “At Education Resources, we provide educational opportunities to all segments and high quality education with internationally recognized certifications from Foundation to MBA. Education is all about creating opportunities and that is what students who join Education Resources experience and are exposed to in today’s ‘new normal’ environment. We believe that it is the entrepreneurs of the world who have the power to carry forth the transformational change necessary for the future. By creating entrepreneurs, we are helping the individual to create jobs for others in his or her community, which in turn will boost the local and national economy. So, instead of a qualified student simply getting a job, he or she will ‘create’ jobs for several others. Therefore, the programs we offer are focused on developing the entrepreneurial mind-set by providing them with the knowledge to forge their own path, ignite their own genius, and design a life of their dreams.”

A team with over a decade of managerial experience, Education Resources has helped to develop a future-focused, entrepreneur education system in Sri Lanka that spans from early learning, primary and secondary school to university, adult education and corporate training. Education Resources connects students, teachers, leaders, entrepreneurs and change makers with the tools and global community they need to achieve positive, measurable impact to their future. Education Resources offers Foundation in Business & Computing, Higher National Diplomas (HND) in Business & Administration, HR, Accounting and Banking & Finance, BBA top-up, BSc Programs and “the most preferred professional MBA.” An MBA (Master of Business Administration) is one of the most sought after programs among students worldwide. MBA is so versatile, they are almost a guarantee for career success and a must for most global companies looking for knowledgeable managers.

The aim of the programs are to prepare the students with skills of curiosity, initiative, independence, reflection and knowledge transfer that will allow them to enhance their managerial effectiveness.