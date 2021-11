The body of a woman was found inside a travelling bag in Sapugaskanda today.

The Police said that the bag was discovered at a garbage dump in Sapugaskanda.

According to the Police, the bag was found in close proximity to the Sapugaskanda Oil Refinery.

Police Spokesperson, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Nihal Thalduwa said the body had not yet been identified. (Colombo Gazette)