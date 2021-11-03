Power Minister assures no blackout

By Easwaran Rutnam

There will not be a power cut today (Wednesday) despite threats by some trade unions, Minister of Power, Gamini Lokuge told Daily Mirror last night.

He said that most electricity trade unions have assured that operations related to the electricity supply will be carried out smoothly today.

The Minister said that only the JVP affiliated trade unions have threatened to strike today but that will not affect the electricity supply.

Asked if steps have been taken to ensure the smooth supply of electricity in the event key employees of the power sector stop work, the Minister assured that the required precautions are in place.

The Minister also insisted that the military has not been placed on standby to operate the electricity supply as the requirement did not arise. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)