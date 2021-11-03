Maximum retail price imposed on sugar removed

The price control imposed on sugar has been removed, the Government announced today.

A maximum retail price had been imposed on sugar and rice with effect from September 02.

Chairman of the Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) Major General (Retd.) Shantha Dissanayake had issued a Gazette notification in this regard.

Subsequently, the maximum retail price imposed on rice was removed.

The maximum retail price on white sugar had been fixed at Rs. 122 per kg (unpacketed) and Rs. 125 per kg (packeted) while the maximum retail price of brown sugar or red sugar was listed as Rs. 125 per kg (unpacketed) and Rs. 128 per kg (packeted). (Colombo Gazette)