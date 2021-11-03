DHL Express is the #1 World’s Best Workplace™

DHL Express, the world’s leading international express service provider, has been named the number one best workplace worldwide in the annual list published by Great Place to Work™ (GPTW) in collaboration with Fortune Magazine. The achievement rewards over ten years of continuous improvement and investment in its people, advancing from 8th in 2017 to 1st place in 2021.

“Since 2009, DHL Express experienced an era of transformation guided by its strategy Focus. Within this strategy, we made it our purpose to motivate people working with us and to become the employer of choice,” says John Pearson, CEO, DHL Express. “For a company of 111,000 colleagues operating across 220 countries and different modes, this was a brave move. What drives me every day is our belief in people and their ability to deliver excellence for our customers and each other. Congratulations to all colleagues who make this possible, and thanks to those who participated in this year’s survey. I have never been prouder to be part of this company.”

DHL Express attaches great importance to valuing the work of its employees. The transformational Focus strategy was one of many innovative DHL programs that the award has recognized. DHL Express’ Focus strategy is geared towards Deutsche Post DHL Group’s goal of becoming the employer, investment, and provider of choice for the world. Key to its success is a program called Certified International Specialist (CIS). This program was introduced to accelerate the cultural and developmental DNA based on customer focus and trust. It includes inspiring training and engagement content delivered by senior leaders with the business encouraging, recognizing, and rewarding vital behaviors.

During the global pandemic, the pressure on logistics people was intense. The recognition as World’s Best Workplace™ 2021 is a testament to the strength of the DHL Express culture. The confidential survey assesses employee experience across fairness, credibility, respect, pride and camaraderie. Initiatives and programs that reinforce company culture are also audited for the survey. The GPTW survey recorded increased staff motivation and engagement levels, surpassing the company’s 93% score in 2020. DHL Express focused on job security and staff well-being throughout this challenging period, ensuring employees remained safe, connected, and supported.

“While it’s never been more critical to be a great place to work For All™, it’s also never been more difficult,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work™. “DHL Express has proven that when you deliver for your people, they deliver for your customers. 94% of DHL employees say their customers would rate the service they deliver as ‘excellent,’ outperforming the global benchmark of 86%.”

“We are truly proud to receive this accolade during this period where we are more physically distant than ever before. Our people lie at the heart of our business at DHL Express. We motivate, empower, and invest in our people so that they are gratified at work and remain driven to continuously deliver customer satisfaction and business success. It’s the passion and energy that give us strength as we connect people and improve lives globally. It is our employees who make DHL a great place to work,” said Ken Lee, CEO, DHL Express Asia Pacific.

Dimithri Perera, Country Manager, DHL Express Sri Lanka said, “Over the years, our operations in Sri Lanka have been defined by resiliency, innovation and an ability to adapt, especially during challenges. While the definition of a positive workplace has changed dramatically over the past year, this elevation of ranking for DHL Express to be the #1 World’s Best Workplace™ demonstrates that not only have we thrived in the face of adversity but have continued to foster a strong culture throughout the pandemic.”

To be recognized as a World’s Best Workplace™, companies must rank first on Great Place to Work’s Best Workplaces™ national lists. This recognition is based on confidential survey data that assesses employee experience in trust, innovation, company values, and leadership. Companies are also rated on how well they create a For All™ workplace experience that includes all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do. This year, COVID-19 put the spotlight on physical and mental well-being for both employers and employees.