Daily Covid death toll in Sri Lanka records a slight increase

The coronavirus related death toll in Sri Lanka recorded a slight increase today when compared to the past couple of days.

The Ministry of Health said that 21 deaths were confirmed today.

The deaths had occurred yesterday (November 02) and were confirmed today.

The 21 deaths confirmed today follows 10 deaths confirmed yesterday and 17 deaths a day earlier.

The coronavirus related death toll in Sri Lanka has now risen to 13,791.

The latest victims include 15 females and six males. (Colombo Gazette)