Court rejects application challenging Cabraal’s appointment

The Court of Appeal today rejected a writ application challenging the appointment of Ajith Nivard Cabraal as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Former Southern Province Governor Ranjith Keerthi Tennakoon had filed the case against Cabraal’s appointment.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa had appointed Cabraal as the new Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka with effect from September 15, 2021.

Cabraal is a Chartered Accountant by profession. Prior to this appointment, Cabraal also served as a Ministry Secretary as well as the Governor of the Central Bank for nearly nine years.

He resigned from his seat in Parliament to be appointed as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka. (Colombo Gazette)