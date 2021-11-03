Chokolaate Centerstage set to discover raw talent

For the sixth consecutive year, in a hybrid format with the best of both physical and virtual experiences – Chokolaate Centerstage is all set to discover raw talent among the youth who have a burning passion for music.

The auditions kicked off on the 30th of October at PearlbayMusic Studios with the spirit of competition conjoined with the beauty of music as young participants took center stage to showcase their talent.

Our judges for the solo category Francesca Mudannayake, Ryan Henderlin and Maria Soysa as well as our judges for the band Minura Halwathura, Chanuka Mora and Rehan Boghawatta, who graced the auditions with their esteemed presence, were astounded by the talent that was displayed and even though it was a tough call the results were given with Amaan Fawzul, Celina Randeniya, Dinudi Fernando, Mevin Sankaranarayana, Ranudi de Zoysa, Rochelle De Mel, Rithu Romeliya, Sanduni Minoshi, Tashiya Jayman and Yoshithya Damsarani Lokuge from the solo category making their way towards the finals.

From the bands, Alpha, Infrared Live and Stereo proceeded to the finals with Ryan Fernando and Radil Koddipili from the beatboxing category qualifying for the finals as well.

Chokolaate would like to extend its appreciation to the sponsors, namely, Associate partner CIMA Sri Lanka, supporting partner Imperial College, Official Photography partner Shehan Romesh Photography, Official Venue partner PearlbayMusic Studios and Gift Sponsor Krumbs for their contribution in making the auditions a success.

The finals are scheduled to take place on the 27th of November 2021, premiering at 4PM on the ChoKoLAATe YouTube Channel. Stay tuned for updates on the Chokolaate social media pages!