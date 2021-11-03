Army Commander claims Tamils in North not misled

Army Commander, General Shavendra Silva says the Tamils in the North have not been misled and instead understand the efforts of the Army.

He said that certain elements in the North are trying their best to change the mindset of the public living in the North in order to suit their agendas.

However, he said the Tamil community in the North is well aware of the tireless services being rendered by the Army.

He also said that the troops continue to pay the same attention on the public in Jaffna today, like they did during the humanitarian operations.

General Shavendra Silva expressed these views during a visit to Jaffna at the invitation of the Security Force Headquarters – Jaffna (SFHQ-J).

Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku, Commander, Security Forces – Jaffna welcomed the Army Commander in Jaffna.

During the subsequent meeting, Major General Jagath Kodithuwakku submitted a detailed account on the current developments, security concerns, community development roles, nation-building projects and other matters of concern in the North to the Army chief. (Colombo Gazette)