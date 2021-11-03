Air Astana launches scheduled services to Sri Lanka

Air Astana will launch scheduled services between Almaty and Colombo, the commercial centre of Sri Lanka, on 3rd December 2021.

The twice-weekly service will be operated by Airbus A321LR aircraft on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Departure from Almaty will be at 05:30 and arrival in Colombo at 11:30, with the return flight from Colombo departing at 12:30 and arriving back in Almaty at 19:40. All times local. Respective flight times are 6hours 30 minutes and 6hours 40 minutes. Return airfares in economy class start at US$512, including airport, fuel and other charges.

“Air Astana successfully operated charter flights between Almaty and Sri Lanka between February and April 2021, with almost 3,000 passengers carried on the route,” said Air Astana Sales Director, Islam Sekerbekov. “Given the proven popularity of the earlier service, we are very pleased to be returning to the market with regular scheduled flights.” (Courtesy Travel Daily News)