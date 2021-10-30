Tuition classes for O/L and A/L students allowed to resume

Tuition classes for Ordinary Level (O/L) and Advanced Level (A/L) students will be allowed to resume from 16th November.

However, the Ministry of Health said that only 50 percent of students according to the capacity of the venue will be permitted.

This was mentioned in a revised set of health guidelines issued today by the Director General of Health, Dr. Asela Gunawardena.

The health guidelines are effective from November 01 – 15.

Gunawardena said that the guidelines will be reviewed before 15th November. (Colombo Gazette)