State banking, insurance, transport, fuel, port declared essential service

State banking and insurance, transport, fuel, post and port operations have been declared essential services by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

In an Extraordinary Gazette notice the President declared that all services, works or labour of any description carried out or required to be carried out by or in connection with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority established by the Section 3 of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Act, No. 51 of 1979, as an essential service.

The President also declared the supply and distribution of all fuels, including petroleum products and liquefied gas and all services, works, labour of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be carried out in connection with the discharge, carriage, landing, storage, delivery and removal of oil or fuel from vessels within any port, as defined as such, for the purposes of the Customs Ordinance as essential services.

Freight transport by the Sri Lanka Railway Department and all public transport services carried out by the Sri Lanka Transport Board for passenger transport have also been declared essential services.

The President also declared the maintenance, security and operational aspects that are essential to carry out such public services in line with service requirements, all type of services, works, or labour contributions which should be carried out or required to be carried out by District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats, Grama Seva Officers, Samurdhi Development Officers, Agricultural Research Assistants including all field level officers of all District and Divisional Secretariats as essential services.

The gazette notice also declared all state banking and insurance services including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka, waste management services carried out by the Local Authorities, all services, works or labour of any description necessary or required to be carried out in connection with supply, storage and distribution activities of food, beverages including all other essential consumable items to public which performed by Lanka Sathosa Ltd, Co-operative Wholesale Establishment, Food Commissioner Department, Department of Cooperative Development, Cooperative Societies & Paddy Marketing Board, Ceylon Sugar (Pvt.) Ltd, all services, work or labour of any description to be performed by or required by all government offices under the Provincial Councils, all services, works or labour of any description to be performed or required by in connection with health services and acceptance and delivery of local and foreign letters, printed materials and parcels, provisions of postal related information, registered letters cash on delivery (COD), local and foreign Express Mail Service (speed post/EMS), special services of delivery of pharmaceuticals and money transactions and all other activities relating to the postal

services in operation under the Postal Department as essential services. (Colombo Gazette)