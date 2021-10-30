Schools to resume classes for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13

Schools will resume classes for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 from 8th November, the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry of Health had permitted classes for grades 10, 11, 12 and 13 to resume.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Education said that it had decided to resume classes from 8th November.

The primary section of schools around the country have already resumed.

Meanwhile, Education Minister Dinesh Gunawardena said that steps are being taken to conduct the Grade 5 Scholarship and G.C.E. Advanced Level examinations in the first quarter of 2022. (Colombo Gazette)