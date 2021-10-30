Afghan envoy to Sri Lanka slams act of aggression by Pakistani player

The Ambassador of Afghanistan to Sri Lanka, Ashraf Haidari, slammed what he termed was an act of aggression by a Pakistani player during the T20 World Cup match between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Pakistani player Asif Ali was seen directing his bat like a gun towards the Afghan players during the match.

“A disgraceful act of aggression from Pakistan’s prominent cricket player @AasifAli2018, pointing his bat like a gun towards Afghan players, who gave him and his teammates a tough time. Above all, sports is about healthy competition, friendship and peace. Time for war will come!,” Haidari tweeted.

Asif Ali smashed an unbeaten 25 off just 7 balls in the tense match. (Colombo Gazette)