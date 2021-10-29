October 31st declared a day of mourning

The Government has declared October 31st a day of mourning, the day the final rites of the Chancellor of the University of Kelaniya, Aggamahapandit Dr. Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero will be held with full state honours.

As a result all slaughter houses will be closed while the sale of meat and liquor will also be banned.

Dr. Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero passed away at a private hospital this week while receiving treatment. He was 85-years-old at the time of his death.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa issued instructions to the relevant authorities to conduct the final rites with full state honours.

Dr. Most Venerable Welamitiyawe Dharmakirthi Sri Kusala Dhamma Thero served as the head of the Vidyalankara Pirivena in Peliyagoda and devoted his life uplift Sri Lanka’s Buddha Sasana. (Colombo Gazette)