Inter-province travel ban to be lifted on Sunday

The inter-province travel ban is to be lifted on Sunday 31st October at 4am, the President’s Media Division said today.

The decision was taken at the COVID Task Force meeting chaired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa which was held today.

The President said that the inter-province travel ban will be lifted in order to allow life to continue under the new normal.

As a result inter-province train services are set to resume from 1st November.

The ban was to be lifted on October 21st but was later extended till 4am on 31st October.

The inter-province travel ban has been in place since August in order to contain the spread of the coronavirus. (Colombo Gazette)