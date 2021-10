Health guidelines have been issued to resume Ordinary Level (O/L) and Advanced Level (A/L) classes in schools around the country.

Director-General of Health Services Dr. Asela Gunawardena said that the Education Ministry will now decide when to resume O/L and A/L classes in schools.

The primary section of all Government schools and most private schools reopened this week.

The classes are being conducted by strictly following the health guidelines. (Colombo Gazette)